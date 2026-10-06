Copilot uses 'Microsoft usage data' to access Bing MSN Edge
Windows Latest highlighted a new Copilot setting that lets it pull information from Bing, MSN, and Edge using a "Microsoft usage data" setting in its Memory feature.
The idea is to make your experience smoother by connecting the dots across Microsoft products, but some users are uneasy about what this means for their privacy.
How to disable Copilot memory settings
Microsoft says this data won't be used to train AI models and promises everything follows its Privacy Statement.
If you're not comfortable, you can tweak your settings: just head to your account name, then Settings, then Memory on the website or tap the hamburger menu, then your name, then Memory in the app, and turn off "Microsoft usage data" and "Personalization and memory."
You can also delete stored information anytime.
Microsoft reminds everyone not to share sensitive information like health details or sexual orientation with Copilot, just to stay safe.