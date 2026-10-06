Copilot uses 'Microsoft usage data' to access Bing MSN Edge

Microsoft says this data won't be used to train AI models and promises everything follows its Privacy Statement.

If you're not comfortable, you can tweak your settings: just head to your account name, then Settings, then Memory on the website or tap the hamburger menu, then your name, then Memory in the app, and turn off "Microsoft usage data" and "Personalization and memory."

You can also delete stored information anytime.

Microsoft reminds everyone not to share sensitive information like health details or sexual orientation with Copilot, just to stay safe.