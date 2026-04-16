Cornell researchers show JQ1 reversibly halts sperm production in mice

JQ1 repurposed as nonhormonal male contraceptive

JQ1 was originally made to fight tumors but is now being explored as a nonhormonal male contraceptive, with the goal of avoiding hormone-related side effects.

While another option (YCT-529) is already in human trials, JQ1 still needs more safety checks before it gets there.

With current choices mostly limited to condoms and vasectomies, this research opens up real hope for more options soon.