Cornell researchers show JQ1 reversibly halts sperm production in mice
Technology
Cornell researchers have found a promising new way for men to take charge of contraception.
In mouse studies, a drug called JQ1 stopped sperm production by targeting the process that creates sperm, without damaging stem cells.
Even better, normal sperm production began again within six weeks after stopping the drug, and the mice had healthy babies.
JQ1 repurposed as nonhormonal male contraceptive
JQ1 was originally made to fight tumors but is now being explored as a nonhormonal male contraceptive, with the goal of avoiding hormone-related side effects.
While another option (YCT-529) is already in human trials, JQ1 still needs more safety checks before it gets there.
With current choices mostly limited to condoms and vasectomies, this research opens up real hope for more options soon.