Corning survey: Indian smartphone users upgrade early after broken glass
More than half of Indian smartphone users upgraded their phones sooner than planned because of broken glass, according to a recent Corning survey.
The poll, conducted late last year with more than 1,500 people, shows just how much durability matters now.
As Andrew Beck of Corning puts it, "As smartphones become even more vital to how people work, communicate, and entertain themselves, durability is no longer a secondary specification. It's central to the overall device experience."
Indian users dropped phones, paid repairs
It turns out 87% of us dropped our phones last year, and more than half worry about damage. Cracked screens meant one in five needed professional repairs, and nearly half shelled out more than ₹2,000 fixing them.
Durability influenced 61% of purchases; features like drop protection and scratch resistance are must-haves.
Plus, 74% said they'd pay extra for tougher materials, no wonder Gorilla Glass is so popular!