Corning survey: Indian smartphone users upgrade early after broken glass Technology Jul 11, 2026

More than half of Indian smartphone users upgraded their phones sooner than planned because of broken glass, according to a recent Corning survey.

The poll, conducted late last year with more than 1,500 people, shows just how much durability matters now.

As Andrew Beck of Corning puts it, "As smartphones become even more vital to how people work, communicate, and entertain themselves, durability is no longer a secondary specification. It's central to the overall device experience."