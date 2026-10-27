Cortical Labs's HIVE links 15 biological computers outperforming DQN
Technology
Scientists at Cortical Labs have built something wild: HIVE, a network that connects 15 biological computers into one "hive mind."
By letting real human neurons share the workload, this setup outperformed the conventional AI Deep Q Network (DQN) in the reported tests, and it's all powered by living cells.
Seven-node HIVE reached 99% symbol recognition
In tests, linking seven of these brain-like computers made symbol recognition jump from 80% to 99%.
HIVE also crushed a virtual maze challenge, scoring 70% compared to just 32% for standard AI.
The team plans to grow the system further, hoping its energy efficiency and adaptability will push machine learning into exciting new territory.