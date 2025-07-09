'Cosmic Owl' spotted in deep space by James Webb

How the 'Cosmic Owl' was formed

These two galaxies, each about 26,000 light-years wide, collided head-on about 38 million years ago.

Their bright centers now act as glowing "eyes," each hiding a supermassive black hole that's still feeding on gas and dust.

The collision also created a dense gas cloud—the "beak"—where new stars are rapidly being born thanks to shockwaves and jets from one of the black holes.