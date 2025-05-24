What's the story

Gabe Newell, the co-founder and CEO of Valve Corporation, is making progress in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) with his start-up, Starfish Neuroscience.

Since its founding in 2019, Starfish has been developing a custom "electrophysiology" chip to record and stimulate brain activity.

Now, the company has announced plans to launch its first brain chip later this year.

Valve, the company behind DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, and PC game platform Steam, has long explored the idea of bringing your brain closer to your computer.