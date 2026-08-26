Counterpoint Research: Apple iPhone 17 series top seller Q2 2026
Technology
Apple's iPhone 17 series just snagged the title of best-selling smartphone worldwide for Q2 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.
Even with the overall smartphone market shrinking, Apple managed a 5% bump in sales, keeping its lead strong.
iPhone 17 upgrades widened appeal
The regular iPhone 17 was the world's top seller, with the Pro Max and Pro models right behind it. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra landed in fourth place.
Big upgrades and a smaller gap between standard and Pro versions made these new iPhones extra appealing, especially in markets like India, Japan, South Korea (where sales nearly doubled), and across the Middle East and Africa.