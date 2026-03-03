Court grills Zuckerberg over kids on Instagram
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was questioned in a US court about his statement that kids under 13 aren't allowed on Instagram.
But internal documents from 2015 suggest otherwise—apparently, four million under-13s were using the app back then, making up nearly a third of US tweens.
This gap between policy and reality has people wondering if Meta's age checks actually work.
Emails reveal Meta's conflicting priorities
While Zuckerberg pointed to Meta's efforts to remove underage users, old staff emails paint a conflicting picture.
One message says the company's "Our overall company goal is total teen time spent," and another highlights that tweens were Instagram's most loyal group.
It raises doubts about where Meta's priorities really lie.
Lawmakers have previously criticized Meta
Zuckerberg has faced heat before over young users on Instagram.
Lawmakers and advocates have repeatedly raised concerns about how well Meta protects its youngest users.