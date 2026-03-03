Court grills Zuckerberg over kids on Instagram Technology Mar 03, 2026

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was questioned in a US court about his statement that kids under 13 aren't allowed on Instagram.

But internal documents from 2015 suggest otherwise—apparently, four million under-13s were using the app back then, making up nearly a third of US tweens.

This gap between policy and reality has people wondering if Meta's age checks actually work.