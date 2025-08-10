COVID-19, flu can reactivate dormant cancer cells: Study

Inflammation triggers a molecule called IL-6

In both mice and real-world data, infection with these viruses caused a huge spike in metastatic lung tumors—more than 100-fold in the mouse model.

The culprit? Inflammation triggers a molecule called IL-6, which tells sleeping cancer cells to start growing again.

Since some drugs already target IL-6 for severe COVID-19 cases, researchers hope these could help prevent virus-related cancer relapses too.