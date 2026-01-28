COVID-19 pill VV116 could fight deadly Nipah virus, study finds

A drug already used for COVID-19, called VV116, might help treat the dangerous Nipah virus too, according to new research from China published on January 27, 2026. Right now, there are no approved treatments for Nipah—which has a high fatality rate—so this is a hopeful step forward.

Lab and animal tests show real promise VV116 worked about as well as remdesivir against the Nipah virus in lab tests.

In animal studies with hamsters facing a lethal infection, those given VV116 had a 66.7% survival rate after three weeks—while none survived in the control group.

Reduced viral loads in key organs The drug also slashed levels of the virus in important organs like the lungs and brain.

Its active form reached these places at effective doses, hinting it could actually make a difference if used early.