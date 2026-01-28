COVID-19 pill VV116 could fight deadly Nipah virus, study finds
A drug already used for COVID-19, called VV116, might help treat the dangerous Nipah virus too, according to new research from China published on January 27, 2026.
Right now, there are no approved treatments for Nipah—which has a high fatality rate—so this is a hopeful step forward.
Lab and animal tests show real promise
VV116 worked about as well as remdesivir against the Nipah virus in lab tests.
In animal studies with hamsters facing a lethal infection, those given VV116 had a 66.7% survival rate after three weeks—while none survived in the control group.
Reduced viral loads in key organs
The drug also slashed levels of the virus in important organs like the lungs and brain.
Its active form reached these places at effective doses, hinting it could actually make a difference if used early.
What's next? Human trials on the horizon
Researchers say these results support further human testing, and the Wuhan Institute suggested VV116 can be used as a preventive drug for high-risk groups such as healthcare workers and laboratory workers.
The company behind it, Vigonvita Life Science Co, said preclinical data suggest VV116 could be developed as a Nipah treatment and that it would closely track outbreak trends and initiate clinical trials for treatment and post-exposure prevention if needed.