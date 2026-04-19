Crescent Moon, Venus and Pleiades align tonight for skywatchers

Visible after sunset across Northern Hemisphere

Look west about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, between 8pm to 8:45pm EDT or 7pm to 7:45pm. IST if you're in India.

This event is visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, including India, the US Europe, parts of Asia, and parts of Africa.

No telescope needed (though binoculars help with spotting the Pleiades), but clear skies and low light pollution will make it extra memorable.

Don't miss your chance to see this rare lineup!