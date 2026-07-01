CRIS projects Indian Railways can handle 1.25L bookings per minute
Technology
Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways is giving its ticket booking system a major boost, soon handling up to 1.25 lakh bookings every minute (that is five times more than now).
The announcement came from CRIS, the tech team behind the Railways, in a statement on its foundation day on Wednesday.
CRIS highlights RailOne superapp and AI
CRIS isn't just about tickets: they've built core systems like freight and unreserved ticketing, plus the RailOne SuperApp, which already has over 4.35 crore downloads and sees about 10 lakh transactions daily.
They're also rolling out AI tools to make trains run smoother and safer, all part of making travel faster and more reliable as demand keeps growing.