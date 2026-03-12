Critical vulnerabilities found in Microsoft's March 2026 update
Heads up if you use Windows, Office, or Azure: India's cyber watchdog CERT-In just flagged some major security holes in Microsoft's latest March 2026 update.
The patch fixes nearly 80 vulnerabilities, including eight really serious ones and two zero-days that hackers already know about.
These bugs could be exploited remotely
The most worrying flaws could let attackers run code on your computer just by previewing a file in Office, steal information from Excel via Copilot without you clicking anything, or gain admin access through SQL Server.
There's also a high-risk bug in the Devices Pricing Program, but Microsoft says that one's already auto-fixed.
Install the latest updates as soon as possible
Don't wait: install the latest Microsoft updates as soon as possible.
Turn on auto updates if they aren't already set, and make sure Office, SQL Server, and Print Spooler are updated first.
With so many people using these tools every day, skipping this patch could leave your data wide open.