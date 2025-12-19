Croma's year-end sale: Big savings on iPhones

What's on offer?

The iPhone 15 Plus drops to ₹66,390 (down by ₹3,510), while the iPhone 15 can go as low as ₹55,990 if you use an ICICI, IDFC First Bank, or SBI card.

Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 15 at ₹51,999 without any bank deals.

The newest iPhone 17 Pro gets a ₹4,000 bank discount (making it about ₹1.3 lakh for the 256GB version), and even the older iPhone 13 can be snagged for just ₹40,690 with select credit cards.