Croma's year-end sale: Big savings on iPhones
Technology
Croma's December 2025 sale is live, and it's packed with deals on the latest iPhones.
Whether you're eyeing the new iPhone 17 Pro or want to upgrade to a recent model, there are discounts and extra savings through select bank offers—just in time for holiday shopping.
What's on offer?
The iPhone 15 Plus drops to ₹66,390 (down by ₹3,510), while the iPhone 15 can go as low as ₹55,990 if you use an ICICI, IDFC First Bank, or SBI card.
Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 15 at ₹51,999 without any bank deals.
The newest iPhone 17 Pro gets a ₹4,000 bank discount (making it about ₹1.3 lakh for the 256GB version), and even the older iPhone 13 can be snagged for just ₹40,690 with select credit cards.