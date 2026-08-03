CrowdStrike finds AI-generated leads outpaced human ones 2.5 times
Technology
CrowdStrike's latest report shows that cybercriminals are getting creative with artificial intelligence.
In 2026, AI-generated leads outpaced human ones by 2.5 times, and most hacks happened just days after new vulnerabilities were found.
Basically, hackers are moving fast and using AI both to launch attacks and as a target.
Groups weaponize AI against crypto
Groups like North Korea's Famous Chollima are weaponizing trusted AI environments and tools to gain entry to cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, while China's Vault Panda is quickly developing exploits for a web application vulnerability.
CrowdStrike recommends locking down your AI apps, boosting identity protections, and fixing vulnerabilities quickly if you want to keep up with these evolving threats.