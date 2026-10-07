CrowdStrike report says hackers use AI as weapon and target

CrowdStrike's latest report warns that hackers are now using artificial intelligence, or AI, both as a weapon and a target in cyberattacks.

Instead of just helping businesses, AI models are being hijacked by cybercriminals to launch smarter, faster attacks.

Adam Meyers from CrowdStrike said, "AI is not just the tool or weapon that is being used, but it is also the attack surface," and "We're seeing threat actors really adopt AI at the same speed that everybody else is."