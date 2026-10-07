CrowdStrike report says hackers use AI as weapon and target
CrowdStrike's latest report warns that hackers are now using artificial intelligence, or AI, both as a weapon and a target in cyberattacks.
Instead of just helping businesses, AI models are being hijacked by cybercriminals to launch smarter, faster attacks.
Adam Meyers from CrowdStrike said, "AI is not just the tool or weapon that is being used, but it is also the attack surface," and "We're seeing threat actors really adopt AI at the same speed that everybody else is."
AI driven attacks target cryptocurrency firms
AI-driven leads have shot up, outpacing old-school manual leads by a lot.
Groups like Famous Chollima are targeting companies working in cryptocurrency and blockchain through AI tools, while methods like "LLMJacking" use cloud-based AI for major disruptions.
These attacks can roll out within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release, making it tough for defenders to keep pace.
CrowdStrike advises tougher AI security
CrowdStrike suggests locking down your AI apps, using stronger identity checks, and patching any weak spots in your network.
Staying alert and updating security measures can help protect against these next-gen cyber threats.