CrowdStrike report warns AI adoption widens cyber attack surface
<CrowdStrike's new report is out, and it's a wake-up call about AI in the digital world.
While companies are using AI to boost business, hackers are also getting smarter, using the same tech to launch faster, sneakier attacks.
As more businesses plug into AI and expand their networks, they're opening up bigger targets for cyber threats.
CrowdStrike: most exploits within 48 hours
Hackers aren't wasting any time: 88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release.
Groups like North Korea's Famous Chollima are even using deepfakes and fake identities to go after crypto firms.
CrowdStrike recommends locking down your AI apps, limiting user access, and keeping an eye on your supply chain.
As Adam Meyers, head of threat intel at CrowdStrike, puts it, "AI is not just the tool or weapon that is being used, but it is also the attack surface," so staying alert is more important than ever.