CrowdStrike report warns AI is enabling new cyberattacks against companies
Technology
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't just helping us work smarter. It's also giving hackers new ways to attack.
CrowdStrike's 2026 Threat Hunting Report (August 2026) warns that cybercriminals are using AI both as a weapon and as something they can hack into.
With these threats growing fast, businesses are being told to step up their security game.
CrowdStrike: 88% exploits followed PoC releases
Groups like Famous Chollima are already using AI to go after crypto companies.
Even more worrying: from January through June 2026, 88% of exploits detected by CrowdStrike were launched within 48 hours of a public proof-of-concept (PoC) code release.
That means companies need to lock down their AI tools and fix issues quickly if they want to stay ahead of the bad guys.