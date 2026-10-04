CrowdStrike's 2026 Threat Hunting Report: AI helps hackers, strains defenses
Technology
AI is now both helping hackers and creating new security headaches, according to CrowdStrike's 2026 Threat Hunting Report.
The study says cybercriminals are using AI to pull off smarter attacks, making it tougher for businesses to keep up with threats that move faster than humans can handle.
Report recommends multifactor authentication
CrowdStrike points out that groups like North Korea's Famous Chollima are using AI for fake resumes and deepfake interviews to break into crypto companies, while China's Vault Panda quickly builds new exploits after security flaws go public.
To fight back, the report recommends stronger identity checks (like multifactor authentication), securing AI tools themselves, and fixing old system weaknesses before they get targeted.