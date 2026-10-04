CrowdStrike's threat hunting report: AI helps business but complicates detection
Technology
CrowdStrike's new Threat Hunting Report says AI is making life easier for businesses but also opening up fresh opportunities for hackers.
Adam Meyers from CrowdStrike points out that cybercriminals are picking up AI fast, making it tricky to spot what's legit and what's an attack.
AI attacks, LLMJacking threaten crypto companies
The report calls out groups like North Korea's Famous Chollima who are using AI to go after crypto companies.
There's also LLMJacking: stealing data by abusing access to AI models.
Shockingly, 88% of new exploits happen within just two days of public code releases.
CrowdStrike recommends locking down AI apps, enabling multifactor authentication, and staying proactive to keep up with these evolving threats.