CSIRO machine learning reanalysis confirms 2019 M87 black hole image
Remember that iconic 2019 photo of a black hole? Scientists have now double-checked it using smart machine learning tools, and it totally holds up.
This not only backs up Einstein's theory of general relativity but also independently validates the image from galaxy M87, 55 million light-years away.
CSIRO team published GenDIReCT in Nature
Samuel Lai and his CSIRO team used a method called GenDIReCT to cut through the interference from Earth's atmosphere and the biases introduced by combining telescopes into an Earth-sized interferometer, kind of like trying to snap a clear pic of a doughnut on the moon.
Their work, just published in Nature, boosts confidence in the original black hole photo and could even help with tech like improving medical imaging and mapping earthquakes down the line.