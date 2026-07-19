Current AI aims to democratize AI backed by $400 million
Technology
Current AI is a nonprofit launched in 2025 with one big mission: make artificial intelligence accessible to all, not just tech giants.
Backed by $400 million from groups like the French government and Salesforce, it's building open-source AI tools that respect cultural diversity.
Suno Sutra and Alpha Chat unveiled
It has rolled out Suno Sutra, an offline device supporting 22 Indian languages, with help from India's Bhashini initiative.
Its new Alpha Chat chatbot is fully open-source, thanks to teamwork with Hugging Face and MIT Media Lab.
Beyond tech, Current AI is funding projects in Kenya, Lebanon, and Brazil to support local languages and preserve cultural heritage.
As CEO Ayah Bdeir put it, AI should lift up every community, not just the loudest voices.