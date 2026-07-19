Current AI aims to democratize AI backed by $400 million

It has rolled out Suno Sutra, an offline device supporting 22 Indian languages, with help from India's Bhashini initiative.

Its new Alpha Chat chatbot is fully open-source, thanks to teamwork with Hugging Face and MIT Media Lab.

Beyond tech, Current AI is funding projects in Kenya, Lebanon, and Brazil to support local languages and preserve cultural heritage.

As CEO Ayah Bdeir put it, AI should lift up every community, not just the loudest voices.