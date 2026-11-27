Curtin University finds type 2 diabetes increases Alzheimer's risk 53%
A fresh study suggests people with type 2 diabetes have a 53% higher chance of developing Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers at Curtin University looked at data from 40 studies and found a strong connection between high blood sugar and Alzheimer's.
Co-author Adewuyi urges monitoring, not panic
For every 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes, about five may develop Alzheimer's each year.
Co-author Emmanuel O Adewuyi points out these are big-picture stats, not a reason to panic or change your routine overnight.
The study came out during National Diabetes Month to remind folks with diabetes to keep an eye on their brain health, and if memory changes stick around, it's smart to check in with your doctor.