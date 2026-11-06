Curtin University identifies heme B in 115 million-year-old Aratasaurus fossil

Researchers at Curtin University just found structures resembling red blood cells and bits of collagen in a dinosaur fossil that's 115 million years old.

They used high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Raman spectroscopy and transmission electron microscopy to identify heme B and its altered forms and detect chemical signatures associated with heme.

The fossil comes from Aratasaurus museunacionali, and this find could change how researchers investigate ancient biological material.