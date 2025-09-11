CUSAT invents device that turns footsteps, wind into electrical power
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) just scored an Indian patent for a cool device called a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG).
Using a smart combo of materials, it can turn things like footsteps, wind, or even vibrations into usable electrical power—tapping into energy sources we usually ignore.
How the new tech works
Led by Dr. Honey John and a team of Polymer Science, Photonics, and Chemistry experts at CUSAT, this invention boosts how efficiently TENGs generate electric charge.
That means better ways to power tiny gadgets and sensors that don't need batteries or plugs.
Potential applications of this innovation
This tech could power wearables, smart clothes, health trackers—even motion sensors—without needing traditional batteries.
It opens up more sustainable options for portable devices and makes self-powered electronics way more practical for everyday life.