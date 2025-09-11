Google Gemini AI Plus launched at ChatGPT Go's price Technology Sep 11, 2025

Google just rolled out Gemini AI Plus, a new subscription aimed at competing with ChatGPT Go.

It's currently live in Indonesia and offers advanced AI features for IDR 75,000/month (about ₹400), with an introductory discount at half that price.

The company is expected to expand Gemini AI Plus to more regions, including India, in the near future, according to reports.