Google Gemini AI Plus launched at ChatGPT Go's price
Google just rolled out Gemini AI Plus, a new subscription aimed at competing with ChatGPT Go.
It's currently live in Indonesia and offers advanced AI features for IDR 75,000/month (about ₹400), with an introductory discount at half that price.
The company is expected to expand Gemini AI Plus to more regions, including India, in the near future, according to reports.
Gemini AI Plus offers several perks
Subscribers get access to the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research models, plus limited use of Veo 3 for video creation, 200 monthly AI credits, and the Flow AI filmmaking tool.
You also score 200GB of storage across Photos, Drive, and Gmail.
These tools work within apps like Gmail and Docs—but aren't available for Workspace business or education accounts yet.