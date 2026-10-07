Cyberattack on Arizona courts exposed records of 1.3 million people
Arizona's court system just got hit by a cyberattack that exposed the personal information of about 1.3 million people.
The breach is believed to have started when a court employee clicked a malicious link in an email, letting hackers access decades of records tied to unpaid court fees, fines and restitution payments for traffic and criminal violations dating back as far as 30 years.
Protective orders, foster care reports exposed
The attack also exposed nearly 30,000 protective orders and around 150,000 foster care reports from as far back as 2010.
Officials say there is no sign the stolen information has been misused or shared so far.
The technology team caught and contained the attack within two hours, and everyone affected has been notified while investigations continue.
This is another reminder to stay sharp about cybersecurity, even in government systems.