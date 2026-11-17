Cyberattacks climbed 119% in late October, experts cite AI tools
Cyberattacks shot up by 119% in the last two weeks of October 2026 compared with May, with businesses reporting more than double the incidents.
Experts say this surge is mostly because hackers are now using AI tools to spot weaknesses much faster, making it harder for companies to keep up.
Cyber insurance premiums to rise 6.9%
With AI now widely available, attackers can pull off more hacks with less effort.
Meredith Schnur of Marsh points out that this shift is driving a real spike in threats.
As a result, cyber insurance premiums are set to climb 6.9% by 2026, signaling just how serious and frequent these tech-driven attacks have become.