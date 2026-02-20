Cybercriminals are targeting you with fake 8th Pay Commission app

How to protect yourself from these scams

If you install these APK files, scammers get remote access to your phone—meaning they can steal your SMSes, OTPs, and banking info without you even knowing.

Advocate Ekta Rai explains that this malware quietly runs in the background and grabs sensitive data.

To protect yourself: only trust updates from official websites like 8cpc.gov.in, never download random APKs from WhatsApp, turn off "Install from Unknown Sources" in settings, and report sketchy messages to cybercrime authorities.

There's also a similar FASTag scam going around—always use official apps for recharges and ignore any requests for screen sharing.