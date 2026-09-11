d-Matrix teams with NVIDIA integrating processors into NVIDIA data centers
Technology
d-Matrix, a chip startup, is joining forces with NVIDIA to bring its processors right into NVIDIA's data center systems.
By using NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion technology, they are aiming to make AI-powered tools like chatbots and voice assistants run faster and more efficiently, so your favorite apps respond in real time.
Raptor chips join NVIDIA racks
The new Raptor chips from d-Matrix will connect directly to NVIDIA server racks, boosting speed where it matters most.
The chip design wraps up by the end of 2026, and you will see these upgraded AI servers rolling out in 2027.
d-Matrix is also working with Astera Labs to help data flow smoothly across the system; Microsoft has backed them too, showing big confidence in their future.