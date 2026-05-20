Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences hatches 26 healthy chicks using artificial egg
Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based de-extinction company, has managed to hatch 26 healthy chicks with a new artificial egg system.
Its silicone-based membrane acts like a real eggshell, letting in oxygen, keeping moisture in, and blocking germs.
It is a pretty big deal for their mission to bring back extinct birds like the dodo and giant moa.
Safer, scalable incubation with viewing window
Unlike older methods that could harm embryos or needed extra oxygen, this design offers a safe, natural-like space for chicks to grow.
There is even a clear window so scientists can check on the embryos without disturbing them.
The system is flexible too. It can be sized up for massive eggs or down for tiny ones, opening doors for future conservation and maybe even bringing extinct birds back one day.