Dallas robot studio rents event robots for about $500 hourly
Technology
Looking to level up your event? The Robot Studio in Dallas rents out robots for weddings, parties, and work events: think dancing, handshakes, and even custom outfits.
Renting one runs about $500 an hour, with packages including a technician on site and choreography available on request.
Stewie robot greets guests and dances
Fan favorite Stewie is a three-foot-three robot who greets guests, dances, and responds to voice commands.
The studio's six robots each have their own vibe: Stewie's the friendly one, Buzz is smart, Mirokai is all about style.
Built from tough materials like carbon fiber, they're designed for smooth moves.
Owner Aaron Mehdizadeh sees a future where these bots aren't just at parties: they might be helping out in hotels or homes soon.