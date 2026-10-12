Daniel Harnack nearly fooled by AI scam using LinkedIn profile
Daniel Harnack, a data analytics professional, almost got tricked by a convincing artificial intelligence-powered (AI-powered) job scam.
The scammer used a real recruiter's photo and LinkedIn profile to send him what looked like a legitimate offer.
Things started to feel off when Daniel was told to consult a "career consultant" to improve his resume instead of following the usual company hiring steps.
Harnack warns verify emails avoid payments
Daniel noticed the red flag just in time. Scammers are now using AI to make fake offers look more real, with none of the old-school typos or sketchy details.
He warns that sharing too much on LinkedIn or marking yourself as "open to work" can attract scammers.
His advice: always double-check recruiter emails and never pay for job application services. Real companies won't ask you to.