Daniela Amodei: 'As AI gets smarter, human traits matter more'
Anthropic President Daniela Amodei says that as AI gets smarter, "the things that make us human will become much more important."
She points out that jobs fully run by AI are still rare, so people skills matter more than ever.
Amodei believes teaming up with AI can actually make work more interesting and open up new opportunities.
At Anthropic, they look for communication skills, empathy, curiosity, and emotional intelligence—not just tech know-how—when hiring.
While automation is on the rise, human strengths are still in demand
Estimates predict significant automation worldwide, but experts agree: human strengths like critical thinking and emotional smarts are still in high demand.
Even as junior-level roles shift, experts say human strengths still matter—so your unique skills still count.