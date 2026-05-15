Danish startup Atech raises $800,000 pre-seed for easier hardware development
Technology
Lovable backed Danish startup Atech as part of an $800,000 pre-seed round to help shake up hardware development.
Atech's "vibe coding" lets anyone, no matter their tech skills, create hardware projects more easily.
The round also drew support from big names like a16z's Scout Fund and Sequoia Scout Fund.
Atech AI chatbot writes prototype code
With Atech, you grab a starter kit from their website, tell an AI chatbot what you want to build, and it writes the code for your prototype, simple as that.
Gustav Hugod from Atech says the platform is made for everyone: "Hardware, in a democratized world, has to be available to everyone."
The new funds will go toward research, marketing, and growing their team.