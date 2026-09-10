Danny Williams warns AI content is squeezing small business creatives
graphic designer Danny Williams from East Yorkshire says AI is making it tough for creatives as more small businesses use AI-generated content to cut costs.
He told BBC News, "With smaller businesses, the funding isn't there for graphic design or big media packs."
Still, Williams believes people will eventually realize the value of real human creativity.
Williams says AI designs feel repetitive
Williams points out that while AI is everywhere now, its designs often feel repetitive and bland.
"Most people are sick of seeing them," he shared.
Even though work has dropped compared to 15 years ago, he's hopeful that businesses will remember: cheaper isn't always better.
Howlett uses AI, Woodford urges ethics
Claire Howlett, landlady of The King's Head pub in Pollington, East Yorkshire, uses AI for social media because it's affordable and easy.
Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, agrees that AI's role in ads is growing fast but insists it needs strict ethical standards.
He adds, "there are things it cannot do," reminding us that true brand representation still needs a human touch.