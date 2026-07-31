Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO, says AI offers upside and risks
Technology
Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, thinks most people are missing just how huge AI's impact could be, for better and for worse.
In his 2024 essay, he said the "radical upside" of AI is being overlooked, but so are the big risks like misinformation and cybersecurity threats.
Basically, AI could transform medicine, education, and productivity. It's a double-edged sword.
Amodei leads Anthropic's Claude series
Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 after helping build OpenAI's famous GPT-2 and GPT-3 models.
He now leads work on Anthropic's Claude series and is known for pushing safe, ethical AI that actually benefits people.
He's big on making sure these powerful tools are developed responsibly and align with real human values.