Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO, says AI offers upside and risks

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, thinks most people are missing just how huge AI's impact could be, for better and for worse.

In his 2024 essay, he said the "radical upside" of AI is being overlooked, but so are the big risks like misinformation and cybersecurity threats.

Basically, AI could transform medicine, education, and productivity. It's a double-edged sword.