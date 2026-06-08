Dario Amodei devotes almost 40% of time to Anthropic culture
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI startup Anthropic, now devotes almost 40% of his time to building a strong company culture.
As the team grew to around 2,500 people, he realized he couldn't be hands-on with every tech decision anymore.
Instead, he's focused on making sure everyone understands and believes in Anthropic's mission, something he feels is essential for success in the fast-moving AI world.
Amodei hosts biweekly 'Dario Vision Quest'
To keep everyone aligned and trusting each other, Amodei hosts biweekly "Dario Vision Quest" meetings where he shares updates and industry trends.
He also chats with employees on Slack and answers their questions directly.
By keeping things transparent and avoiding jargon, Amodei wants people to feel confident about Anthropic's goals and comfortable working together.