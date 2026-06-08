Dario Amodei devotes almost 40% of time to Anthropic culture Technology Jun 08, 2026

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI startup Anthropic, now devotes almost 40% of his time to building a strong company culture.

As the team grew to around 2,500 people, he realized he couldn't be hands-on with every tech decision anymore.

Instead, he's focused on making sure everyone understands and believes in Anthropic's mission, something he feels is essential for success in the fast-moving AI world.