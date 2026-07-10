Dario Amodei predicts AI will soon handle most coding tasks Technology Jul 10, 2026

Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of Anthropic, predicts that AI will soon handle most coding tasks, making software development faster and more efficient.

But he's clear: humans still matter, especially for things like designing products and understanding what users actually need.

Even if you only do 5% of the work and let AI do the rest, Amodei says you become 20 times more productive.