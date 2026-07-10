Dario Amodei predicts AI will soon handle most coding tasks
Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of Anthropic, predicts that AI will soon handle most coding tasks, making software development faster and more efficient.
But he's clear: humans still matter, especially for things like designing products and understanding what users actually need.
Even if you only do 5% of the work and let AI do the rest, Amodei says you become 20 times more productive.
Amodei urges skills to complement AI
Amodei suggests focusing on skills that complement AI: think semiconductor technology, engineering real-world stuff, or jobs needing human insight.
He also urges everyone to sharpen their critical thinking so you can spot fake content made by advanced AI.
To help people adapt without losing important skills, Anthropic has introduced user-friendly tools and plans to release tutorials to make learning about AI easier for everyone.