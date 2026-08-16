Dario Amodei says AI could cure most diseases within decade
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI might help cure most diseases within the next decade.
He thinks AI could fast-track medical breakthroughs, turning what would normally take 50 to 100 years into just five to 10.
Amodei sees AI going far beyond data crunching; he believes it could transform nearly every part of biological research.
Personal loss drives Amodei's balanced view
Amodei's passion comes from a personal place: his father lost his life to Hepatitis C only a few years before the development of direct-acting antivirals (sofosbuvir).
That loss drives his hope that AI can speed up life-saving discoveries for others.
Even though he often talks about the risks of advanced AI, he insists he's always aimed for balance, saying in his essay Machines of Loving Grace that we shouldn't underestimate how much good AI can do for health and science.