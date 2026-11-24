Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic (and former OpenAI), is raising the alarm about AI taking over jobs, especially entry-level office roles.

In a recent Wall Street Journal piece, it came out that he once floated the idea of video games as a way to keep people engaged and calm if AI-driven job losses cause unrest.

The suggestion got people online talking, partly because it surfaced the same week Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly sold close to 45 million copies in four days.