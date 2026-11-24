Dario Amodei warns AI job losses and suggests video games
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic (and former OpenAI), is raising the alarm about AI taking over jobs, especially entry-level office roles.
In a recent Wall Street Journal piece, it came out that he once floated the idea of video games as a way to keep people engaged and calm if AI-driven job losses cause unrest.
The suggestion got people online talking, partly because it surfaced the same week Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly sold close to 45 million copies in four days.
Dario Amodei urges US safety nets
Amodei has warned that AI could wipe out up to half of entry-level white-collar jobs in the US.
In his essay The Adolescence of Technology, he called AI a "general labor substitute for humans."
In his June 2026 essay Policy on the AI Exponential, he suggested things like wage insurance or income support to help people adapt.
He's now emphasizing meaningful work and financial safety nets as tech keeps advancing fast.