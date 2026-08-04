Dark web AI tools WormGPT and FraudGPT widen cybercrime access
Technology
AI is making cybercrime way more accessible, even for people with zero tech skills.
Tools like WormGPT and FraudGPT, sold on dark web forums in 2024 with lines like "Your AI without boundaries," help anyone automate phishing scams, write malware, and build fake websites.
Experts urge international cooperation
Because these AI tools are so easy to use, they could lead to a surge in sophisticated cyberattacks from both beginners and organized crime groups.
Even governments are eyeing them for hacking and spying.
Experts warn that law enforcement is struggling to keep up and call for stronger rules and international teamwork to tackle this fast-growing threat.