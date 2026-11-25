Over 3.5B usernames, passwords, national IDs, and documents leaked
What's the story
Two major data leaks have been uncovered, exposing over 3.5 billion user records. The sensitive information includes usernames, passwords, national IDs, and documents. The first leak was discovered by Jeremiah Fowler of Black Hills Information Security and contains an estimated two billion login records including email addresses, usernames, passwords, and device information across 8,471 folders.
Information exposed
Info-stealer malware used to collect data in 1st leak
The first database also contained cookies and session tokens, which could give unauthorized access to accounts.
Fowler discovered hundreds of millions of mainstream email accounts, tens of millions of government/educational/organizational addresses, over 100 million social media accounts, and tens of millions e-commerce accounts.
Much of the information appeared to have been collected by info-stealer malware that allows hackers to extract saved passwords and other sensitive data from infected devices.
Malware profile
Leak also contained documents collected by more advanced malware
The first data leak also involved some 400,000 documents that may have been harvested by "more advanced malware."
This kind of software can create detailed profiles of individuals, including sensitive information about their digital lives.
Fowler couldn't figure out who owned the database or how long it had been exposed before reporting it to the hosting company.
Chinese records
Second leak mostly linked to Chinese individuals and businesses
The second data leak was discovered by Greg Pollock, research director at security company UpGuard.
He found a database with 1.64 billion documents mostly linked to Chinese individuals and businesses.
His analysis revealed at least 840 million unique national identity numbers, 300 million phone numbers, some 11 million student enrollment records, and nearly eight million business registrations.
The database was unprotected and appeared to be part of cybercriminal or gray-market infrastructure.
Cybersecurity fears
Cyberattacks on rise globally
The two data leaks come amid rising concerns in the cybersecurity space.
This week, the CIA had reported a cyberattack on its unclassified open-source intelligence (OSINT) system.
Last month, hackers stole $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.
SBI also confirmed that 3,897 customer records were leaked after a cyberattack, while JPMorgan Chase was hit by a cyberattack at one of its vendors.