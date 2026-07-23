Databricks deepens Microsoft Azure partnership to embed Genie chat-style analytics
Technology
Databricks is leveling up its partnership with Microsoft to make AI and data tools even more powerful on the Azure cloud.
This means Databricks's tech, including Genie, its chat-style analytics tool, will be built deeper into Microsoft's services, making it easier for companies to work with big data using simple language.
Funding values Databricks at $188 billion
Databricks already works with over 20,000 organizations (including most Fortune 500 companies), so this move could shake up how businesses use AI at scale.
Microsoft's Judson Althoff says the goal is better efficiency and performance for enterprise workloads.
After a fresh funding round that values Databricks at $188 billion, this funding round is expected to close later this summer.