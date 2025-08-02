Next Article
Dating app Tea leaks sensitive user data, raises safety concerns
Tea, the dating advice app for women, just had a major data breach on July 25.
Sensitive info—like drivers' licenses and private messages—was exposed after security concerns in its anonymous "whisper networks" came to light.
The leak mostly affects people who joined before February 2024.
Hackers used photo data to map out users' locations
After users spotted the leak online, it turned out hackers used photo data to map out where subscribers live—raising real safety concerns.
Now there are two class action lawsuits against Tea in California.
Experts say this is a wake-up call: even well-meaning apps need stronger rules to keep personal info safe.