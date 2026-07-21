Dave Eggers decries AI writing at OpenAI Bay Area office
Technology
Author Dave Eggers recently visited OpenAI's Bay Area office and didn't hold back on his thoughts about artificial intelligence.
Speaking to about 200 employees, he criticized an AI-written short story, previously praised by OpenAI's CEO, as "pastiche nonsense," and questioned whether AI can ever create truly meaningful writing.
Eggers warns ChatGPT could harm education
Eggers warned that tools like ChatGPT could seriously hurt education and creativity.
He called their impact on teachers "catastrophic," saying it makes teaching harder and risks students losing their unique voices.
He even advised an employee to find inspiration from real-life experiences instead of relying on AI, later describing the event as a "poignant hour" but standing firm in his concerns.