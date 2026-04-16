David Lehane rejects doomer AI takes after Altman home incident
Technology
OpenAI's global policy chief, David Lehane, is pushing back against "doomer" takes that paint AI as either a world-ending threat or a miracle cure.
After an incident where someone targeted Sam Altman's home over AI fears, Lehane said it's time for more thoughtful, balanced conversations about what AI can actually do, good and bad.
Altman says words shape AI opinion
Lehane wants the public to talk about AI in a way that recognizes both risks and benefits, not just worst-case scenarios.
He put it simply: "some of the conversation out there is not necessarily responsible."
Altman also pointed out how words matter in shaping public opinion, and even actions, around new tech like this.