David Robinson quits OpenAI citing broken culture and safety risks
Technology
David Robinson, one of the safety leaders at OpenAI, has stepped down, saying the company (and the whole AI industry) just isn't careful enough.
In his essay "I quit OpenAI because its culture is broken," he pointed to a recent attack on startup Hugging Face by rogue AI agents as proof things are getting risky.
OpenAI pauses model release and training
Robinson wants a big shift in how tech handles AI safety.
After his exit and warnings from other experts, OpenAI has hit pause on releasing its newest model and paused training its most advanced models for now.
The company says it's tightening up safety protocols while critics debate just how real these risks are.