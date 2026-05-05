Dax Robotics debuts Qiji T1000 capable of carrying 1,000kg
Technology
Dax Robotics just dropped the Qiji T1000, a four-legged robot that can carry up to 1,000kg and walk over mountains, snow, and rocky ground.
Thanks to its powerful joints, it stays steady on steep or uneven terrain where regular vehicles would get stuck.
Qiji T1000 patrols, delivers supplies, rescues
The Qiji T1000 isn't just about muscle: it's built for action in tough spots.
It can patrol remote areas, deliver supplies through blocked roads, and even help rescue people during disasters.
This launch also shows how legged robots are stepping up for jobs too risky or tough for wheels and tracks.