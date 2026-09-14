Daydream adds iPhone AI to turn photos into shoppable lists
Technology
Daydream just dropped some new AI features for iPhone users, making it way easier to shop for clothes.
Now, you can shop from images already saved in your Photos app and Daydream will identify the pieces and turn them into a shoppable list, pulling from roughly 3 million products.
Daydream adds Siri voice search
You can even use Siri to search Daydream with voice or text, like asking for a "cool blazer."
Co-founder and CEO Julie Bornstein says its "Style Passport" helps tailor recommendations based on what you like.
Since launching last year, Daydream has already attracted more than 1.5 million shoppers and includes brands like Gucci and Nordstrom.